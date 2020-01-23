Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 538,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

RF stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

