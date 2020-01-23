Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HDFC Bank Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for HDFC Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HDB. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

