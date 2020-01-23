Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thomson Reuters Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TRI opened at C$103.50 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$66.53 and a 1 year high of C$104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$96.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.22.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total value of C$7,341,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,518,251.37.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

