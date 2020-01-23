Research Analysts Set Expectations for ABcann Global Corporation’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:ABC)

ABcann Global Corporation (CVE:ABC) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of ABcann Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for ABcann Global’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

