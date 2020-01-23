Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 133.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 153,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,046,000 after buying an additional 1,382,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

