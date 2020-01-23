Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Critical Analysis

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Retail Value and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 35.37% 12.67% 4.92% Nam Tai Property N/A -6.11% -4.20%

Risk and Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $292.58 million 2.29 -$165.30 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 734.29 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Summary

Retail Value beats Nam Tai Property on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

