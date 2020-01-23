Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $652.20

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 652.20 ($8.58) and last traded at GBX 657.40 ($8.65), with a volume of 343893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.40 ($8.74).

RR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Investec upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 689.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 755.54.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Insiders have acquired a total of 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.