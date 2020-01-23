Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

RDS.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.