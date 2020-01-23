S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. On average, analysts expect S & T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $39.25 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.66.

STBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

