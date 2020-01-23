Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 8,513 Shares of Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SABR opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

