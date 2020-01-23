salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $21,798.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.75 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 194.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

