SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

SciPlay stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. SciPlay’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,041,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,793 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

