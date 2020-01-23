Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $24.45.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

