Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall Sells 1,569 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SRE opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

