Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $818-842 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.51 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

