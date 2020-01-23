Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $495.00 price target on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $466.20 and last traded at $466.14, with a volume of 179769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $454.88.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from robust performance of platforms such as Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which in turn will bolster merchant base. Further, international expansion efforts and innovative expansion of services augurs well. 6 River Systems buyout is expected to boost growth of Shopify’s fulfillment network. However, increasing investments on product development and platform are likely to limit margin expansion.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

