Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $617.85

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$617.85 and last traded at C$607.10, with a volume of 148568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$596.97.

Separately, Pi Financial cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$342.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$532.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$463.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion and a PE ratio of -532.56.

In related news, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,061,266.31. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total transaction of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at C$213,917.37. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

