SIG’s (SHI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.73. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $563.75 million and a P/E ratio of 135.79.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

