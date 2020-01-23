SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.