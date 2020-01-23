Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 9,379 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNAP opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Snap by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

