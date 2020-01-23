SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SNYFY opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.96. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SNYFY. ValuEngine lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.