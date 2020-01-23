Spectrum Brands (SPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPB opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

