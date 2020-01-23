Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $107,185,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

