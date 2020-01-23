Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Generac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Generac by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Generac by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

GNRC opened at $102.57 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

