Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Genpact by 134.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

