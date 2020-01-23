Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 669 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 215.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after acquiring an additional 136,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

RJF opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $97.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.