Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,569,000 after acquiring an additional 507,531 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

