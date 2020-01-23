Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 285.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

In other Avalara news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $1,774,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

