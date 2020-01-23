Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 260.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

IBKR opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

