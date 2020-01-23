Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 259.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $52.95 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

