Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,292,000 after acquiring an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 232,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after acquiring an additional 693,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

