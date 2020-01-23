Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $88,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $375.38 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $212.37 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.25 and a 200-day moving average of $323.90.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

