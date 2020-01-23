Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 633,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 533.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $66.96 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

