Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 189.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $220.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.12. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.76 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

