Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE:DHR opened at $163.77 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

