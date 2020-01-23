Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $253.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

