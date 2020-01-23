Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 190.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 478,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 188,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,094,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $470,589.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,683,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $33,393.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,370 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,488 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

