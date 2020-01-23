Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

