Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.16 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

