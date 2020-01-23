Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 390 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

