Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.