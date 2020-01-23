Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Takes $94,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 79,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,541,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,215,000 after buying an additional 83,444 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

