Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $207.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 67.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 280.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 38.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 555.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

