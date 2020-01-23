State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Herman Miller by 33.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 5,768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 101,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Herman Miller stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

