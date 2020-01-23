State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

