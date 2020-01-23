State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CNO opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

