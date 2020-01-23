State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $446,000 Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

