State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $459,000 Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of SXT opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

