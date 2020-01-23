State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $466,000 Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 568,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter.

MIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $920.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

