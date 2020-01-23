State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $471,000 in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter worth $263,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.